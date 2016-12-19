BRIEF-Calamos founder John Calamos, CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Calamos Asset Management Inc :
* Calamos Asset Management - has reached an agreement in principle to be acquired by an entity formed by Mr. John Calamos and Mr. John Koudounis
* Calamos Asset Management - board formed an independent special committee after Calamos and Koudounis expressed an interest in a possible transaction in Oct.
* Calamos Asset Management - special committee concluded unanimously that proposed transaction, would be fair and in best interests of co's shareholders
* Calamos Asset Management - acquirer to buy all outstanding shares of class a common stock of cam not owned by acquirer for $8.25 per share in cash
* Special committee has approved agreement in principle
* Firm founder John Calamos and CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management Inc