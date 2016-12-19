FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell American Railcar Leasing LLC
December 19, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell American Railcar Leasing LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to Sell American Railcar Leasing LLC

* Deal for an enterprise value of $2.778 billion (subject to certain adjustments)

* Icahn Enterprises - If conditions to options are satisfied, purchase price for about 4,800 additional railcars would be about $586 million at time of initial closing

* Entrance into definitive agreement to sell indirectly wholly-owned unit American Railcar Leasing to SMBC Rail Services

* Neither sale nor option are subject to any financing condition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

