Dec 19 (Reuters) - Harris And Harris Group Inc :

* Harris & Harris Group announces the payoff of its outstanding credit facility from ORIX Corporate Capital

* Balance sheet is now free of any debt obligations

* Funds used to pay off obligations were from an investment that was sold during Q4 generating a gain on invested capital