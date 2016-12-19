BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says conducting safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles
* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.
Dec 19 Uniserve Communications Corp
* Uniserve increases private placement to 35 million units at $0.05 per unit
* Uniserve Communications Corp - Increased private placement disclosed on October 13 from 15 million units to 35 million units
* Uniserve Communications Corp - Total proceeds of private placement are $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.