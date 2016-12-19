FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vitro says to acquire PGW's original equipment automotive glass business from LKQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vitro S.A.B. -

* Vitro to acquire PGW's original equipment automotive glass business from LKQ

* VITRO S.A.B.- Deal will be funded with US$80 million cash and a US$230 million loan from BBVA Bancomer which was simultaneously signed with this agreement

* VITRO, S.A.B. de C.V. - Total consideration of approximately US$310 million

* Vitro S.A.B.- As part of transaction,vitro will supply LKQ's aftermarket glass distribution business with an already agreed-upon volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

