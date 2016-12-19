FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Neophotonics to sell transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Neophotonics to sell transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp :

* Transaction is valued at approximately $26.4 million, inclusive of post-closing payments under a transition services agreement

* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.00

* Neophotonics also announced an updated outlook for Q4 ending Dec. 31, 2016

* Neophotonics - assets to be sold include intellectual property, inventory and fixed assets for neophotonics' PON products including GPON and GEPON transceiver products

* Sees Q4'16 revenue $105 million to $109 million

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neophotonics announces definitive agreement to sell low speed transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
