Dec 19 (Reuters) - West Corp :

* West Corp says amendment reduces applicable interest rate of its term loan B-12 by 50 basis points and of its term loan B-14 by 25 basis points

* West Corp - amendment also reduces LIBOR floor on its term loan B-14 from 0.75% to zero.

* West Corporation announces loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement