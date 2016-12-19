Dec 19 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc :

* Schnitzer steel industries inc says expects to report a q1 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations in range of $0.03 - $0.06

* Says amr's expected q1 results include an estimated $2 million adverse impact from average inventory accounting

* Schnitzer steel industries inc - operating cash flow is expected to be positive in q1 and total debt was $188 million as of end of q1 of fiscal 2017

* Schnitzer steel industries - for q1 of fiscal 2017, auto and metals recycling (amr) is expected to generate operating income in range of $11 - $13 million

* Schnitzer steel -demand for recycled metals, which began strengthening toward end of oct, has continued improving into dec which will benefit shipments in q2

* Sees q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03 to $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 loss per share $0.05 to $0.08 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: