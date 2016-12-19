Dec 19 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc :
* Schnitzer steel industries inc says expects to report a
q1 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations in range
of $0.03 - $0.06
* Says amr's expected q1 results include an estimated $2
million adverse impact from average inventory accounting
* Schnitzer steel industries inc - operating cash flow is
expected to be positive in q1 and total debt was $188 million as
of end of q1 of fiscal 2017
* Schnitzer steel industries - for q1 of fiscal 2017, auto
and metals recycling (amr) is expected to generate operating
income in range of $11 - $13 million
* Schnitzer steel -demand for recycled metals, which began
strengthening toward end of oct, has continued improving into
dec which will benefit shipments in q2
