BRIEF-Sunlink Health sells medical office building complex for $4.9 mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sunlink Health Systems Inc :

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc- company expects net proceeds from sale of approximately $2.6 million

* Sold its medical office building complex, comprised of land and three buildings in Ellijay, GA for $4.9 million

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc - expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on sale of property of approximately $2.7 million

* Sunlink Health Systems' subsidiary reaches agreement to sell medical office building complex in Ellijay, Georgia