BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Says intends to commence NCIB on December 22, 2016

* Trust -renewal of its NCIB which will enable it to purchase up to 8.3 million of its 84.7 million issued and outstanding units

* Normal course issuer bid will expire on December 21, 2017

* NCIB to purchase units to fulfil Allied's commitments to employees under its restricted unit plan and other employee programs

* Allied Properties REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid