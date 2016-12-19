BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement
* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups that would be paid upon ratification
Dec 19 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :
* Photo release--ingalls shipbuilding awarded $1.46 billion for construction of amphibious transport dock fort lauderdale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar animal health inc - increased size of board from six to seven directors - sec filing Source text http://bit.ly/2gVt1JB Further company coverage:
* Says in conjunction with this milestone, Ionis earned a $25 million milestone payment from Astrazeneca