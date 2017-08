Dec 19 (Reuters) - At&T Inc

* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreements covering former DIRECTV call center employees

* Agreements cover about 2,000 employees working in call centers in Eden Prairie, MN; Englewood, co; Huntington, WV; Huntsville, AL; and Tulsa, OK; and will place employees in three existing labor contracts

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: