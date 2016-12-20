BRIEF-BioLife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc

* BioLife Solutions-For U.S. market, TissueGene has received special protocol assessment designation for phase 3 trials scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017

* BioLife Solutions-Mitsubishi Tanabe will proceed with Japanese clinical trials, filings; Kolon Life will be responsible for manufacturing activities

* BioLife Solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: