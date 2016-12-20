FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-BioLife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-BioLife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc

* BioLife Solutions-For U.S. market, TissueGene has received special protocol assessment designation for phase 3 trials scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017

* BioLife Solutions-Mitsubishi Tanabe will proceed with Japanese clinical trials, filings; Kolon Life will be responsible for manufacturing activities

* BioLife Solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.