BRIEF-Patheon reports growth across all segments for Q4 and provides outlook for fiscal year 2017

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Patheon NV

* Patheon NV sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $1.37 - $1.51

* Sees 2017 revenue $2,050 million

* Q4 2016 net income from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patheon reports growth across all segments for fourth quarter; provides outlook for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 revenue $510 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.8 million

* Q4 revenue $510 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S