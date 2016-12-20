FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nielsen acquires Gracenote from Tribune Media
December 20, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nielsen acquires Gracenote from Tribune Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen acquires Gracenote

* Nielsen Holdings PLC says Gracenote will operate as a business unit within Nielsen

* Nielsen Holdings Plc says Nielsen expects acquisition of Gracenote to be neutral to 2017 GAAP EPS and slightly accretive in 2018

* Nielsen Holdings PLC says it has entered into an agreement with Tribune Media company to purchase Gracenote

* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash and debt

* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Emeryville, California after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

