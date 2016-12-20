FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering
December 20, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co

* Golden Minerals Co - Sales agreement will remain in full force and effect until earlier of December 31, 2018

* Golden Minerals - Intends to use proceeds of offering with current cash resources, to fund new, continuing exploration programs at its mining projects

* Golden Minerals Co - Will be entitled to sell shares of common stock through Wainwright, sales having aggregate gross sales price of up to $5.0 million

* Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

