BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP to acquire certain assets from Murphy Energy Corporation

Dec 20 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners Lp
* NGL Energy Partners LP to acquire certain assets from Murphy Energy Corporation
* Combined purchase price of assets is approximately $51 million and is expected to close in January 2017
* NGL Energy Partners LP says transaction was approved by United States Bankruptcy Court as high bidder for certain assets of Murphy Energy Corporation
* NGL Energy Partners LP says assets include Port Hudson, Louisiana terminal and Kingfisher, Oklahoma facility