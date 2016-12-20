FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine
December 20, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, while creating a new growth oriented brand

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - deal also includes an additional earn-out payment of up to $7.3 million payable in Q1 of 2018

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says deal will be an asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable at closing

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

