BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy to sell second Haynesville shale acreage position for $465 mln

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy - sale includes about 41,500 net acres and 326 operated and non-operated wells currently producing about 50 mmcf of gas per day, net to Chesapeake
* Chesapeake Energy - to sell a portion of company's acreage and producing properties in its Haynesville shale operating area to an affiliate of Covey Park Energy LLC
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell second Haynesville shale acreage position for $465 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: