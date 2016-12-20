BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy to sell second Haynesville shale acreage position for $465 mln

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy - sale includes about 41,500 net acres and 326 operated and non-operated wells currently producing about 50 mmcf of gas per day, net to Chesapeake

* Chesapeake Energy - to sell a portion of company's acreage and producing properties in its Haynesville shale operating area to an affiliate of Covey Park Energy LLC

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell second Haynesville shale acreage position for $465 million