8 months ago
BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says Buchi appointed CEO, interim president
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 12:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says Buchi appointed CEO, interim president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories - board has come to a mutual agreement with Frederick Wilkinson that Wilkinson separate from his positions as president and CEO

* Impax board commences search for permanent president and CEO

* Says J. Kevin Buchi appointed CEO and interim president

* J. Kevin Buchi, a member of Impax board of directors has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer

* Impax laboratories announces leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

