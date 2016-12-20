BRIEF-Carmax posts Q3 earnings of $0.72/share

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc:

* Carmax reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.75 billion

* Q3 used unit sales in comparable stores increased 5.4%

* Carmax Inc - we currently estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $450 million in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 9.1%.

* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales declined 2.2%