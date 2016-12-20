BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp, Astoria Financial terminate merger agreement effective Jan. 1

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Astoria Financial Corp

* New york community bancorp, inc. And astoria financial corporation announce the termination of their definitive merger agreement effective january 1, 2017

* Boards have mutually agreed not to extend companies' definitive merger agreement, and to terminate agreement effective jan 1, 2017

