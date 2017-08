Dec 20 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics' and Celgene Corporation's investigational drug JCAR017 granted breakthrough therapy designation from FDA and priority medicines eligibility from EMA for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

* Juno Therapeutics Inc says pivotal DLBCL trial expected to begin in 2017

* Juno Therapeutics Inc says JCAR017 is not approved in any country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: