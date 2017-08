Dec 20 (Reuters) - Factor Therapeutics Ltd:

* Factor Therapeutics announces commencement of phase II trial of a novel topical biologic for the treatment of chronic wounds

* Factor Therapeutics- company plans to provide an enrolment update in Q1 2017, and is targeting a top-line read-out of efficacy by Q4 2017 for vf001