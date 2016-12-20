BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Limelight Networks Inc
* Limelight Networks(R) issues guidance for 2017
* Sees 2017 revenue between $175 million - $180 million
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.06 per share
* sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $20 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $177.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger