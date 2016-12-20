Dec 20 Limelight Networks Inc

* Limelight Networks(R) issues guidance for 2017

* Sees 2017 revenue between $175 million - $180 million

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.06 per share

* sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $20 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $177.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S