BRIEF-Esso Exploration and Production Guyana says awarded contracts to SBM Offshore
Dec 20 Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited -
Dec 20 Acasta Enterprises Inc :
* Acasta Enterprises Inc. receives shareholder approval of qualifying acquisition
* Shareholders have approved its qualifying acquisition, with over 89% of votes cast in favour of qualifying acquisition
* qualifying acquisition is scheduled to close on January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited -
* Eyeing $1 bln in annual synergies (Rewrites top paragraphs, adds analyst comment, details on antitrust divestments)
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.