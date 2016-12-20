BRIEF-Albireo Pharma Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Celsion Corp
* Celsion corp says to sell an aggregate of approximately 5.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.35 per common share
* Celsion corporation announces $1.8 million registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount