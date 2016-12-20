LATAM CLOSE-2016 LatAm primary year-end summary

* Argentina made splash with LatAm's largest bond ever * BCP issued the year's lowest coupon in the dollar market * Yearly volume close to record after February nadir * Mexico City Airport broke barriers in Green bond space By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 20 (IFR) - *** Please note that this will be the last regularly scheduled LatAm close of 2016 *** No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET FOR 2016 MON