BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
Dec 20 City Office Reit Inc :
* City Office REIT Inc - deal for $101 million
* Acquisition is anticipated to generate an initial full-year net operating income yield of approximately 7.7 pct
* City Office REIT announces the acquisition of $101 million of Phoenix office properties and update on sale of Washington Group plaza property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina's economy shrank in the third quarter, remaining in recession as inflation ate into consumer purchasing power and weak activity in top trading partner Brazil hurt manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31