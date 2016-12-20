BRIEF-Sunoco Lp entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
Dec 20 Nike Inc -
* Quarterly gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.2 percent
* Q2 north america total revenue $3,650 million versus $3,547 million
* Quarterly selling and administrative expense declined 2 percent to $2.5 billion
* Nike Inc says inventories as of November 30, 2016 for Nike, Inc were $5.0 billion, up 9 percent from November 30, 2015
* Nike Inc Q2 Western Europe total revenue $1,385 million versus $1,299 million last year
* Quarterly Greater China total revenues $1,055 million versus $938 million
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $8.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount
* Easterly Acquisition Corp- Easterly intends to reconvene special meeting at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, on December 30, 2016