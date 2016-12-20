Dec 20 Nike Inc -

* Quarterly gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.2 percent

* Q2 north america total revenue $3,650 million versus $3,547 million

* Quarterly selling and administrative expense declined 2 percent to $2.5 billion

* Nike Inc says inventories as of November 30, 2016 for Nike, Inc were $5.0 billion, up 9 percent from November 30, 2015

* Nike Inc Q2 Western Europe total revenue $1,385 million versus $1,299 million last year

* Quarterly Greater China total revenues $1,055 million versus $938 million

* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $8.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: