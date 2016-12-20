Dec 20 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :
* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc says private placement
consists of $120 million of notes with a nine-year term bearing
interest at a fixed rate of 4.69 pct
* Sunstone Hotel - proceeds from new unsecured senior notes
will be used primarily to repay in full 5.58 pct mortgage loan
secured by embassy suites Chicago
* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc - private placement also
consists of $120 million of notes with an eleven-year term
bearing interest at a fixed rate of 4.79 pct
* Sunstone Hotel Investors announces $240 million private
placement of senior unsecured notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: