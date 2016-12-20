Dec 20 Halcon Resources Corp

* Expects Q4 2016 production to average between 38,000 and 39,000 BOE/D

* For 2017, company expects to spend approximately $200 mm on drilling and completion costs and generate 39,000 to 41,000 BOE/D of production

* Q4 2016 production has been negatively impacted by inclement weather in Williston Basin.

* Expects to be cash flow neutral in 2017 based on this capital program and current strip prices for oil and gas

* Halcón Resources provides update on El Halcón drilling plans and preliminary 2017 guidance