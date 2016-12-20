BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
Dec 20 Internap Corp
* Reaffirms guidance for 2016
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to increase to $84 million to $87 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $297.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co's focus on higher return success-based projects is expected to result in decreased 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $42 million
* Inap completes initial round of cost cuts and provides initial 2017 forecast
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $275 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to close)
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage: