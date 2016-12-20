Dec 20 Internap Corp

* Reaffirms guidance for 2016

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to increase to $84 million to $87 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $297.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co's focus on higher return success-based projects is expected to result in decreased 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $42 million

* Inap completes initial round of cost cuts and provides initial 2017 forecast

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $275 million to $285 million