BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* Norton will succeed Ian Blackley
* Overseas Shipholding Group announces new president & CEO samuel norton
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger