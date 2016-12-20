BRIEF-Aurinia announces $25 million bought deal financing
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.1 million units from company at price of us$2.25 per unit
Dec 20 Claim Post Resources Inc :
* Claim Post Resources - proceeds received to be used to re drill 1940 ddh #5 gold discovery hole in Deloro township
* Claim Post Resources Inc- commencement of non- brokered private placement to raise up to C$2 million
* Claim Post Resources Inc announces the commencement of a non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.1 million units from company at price of us$2.25 per unit
LONDON, Dec 22 Oil is set to be 2016's top market performer, with its near 50 percent gain an outcome few would have predicted when it plunged to a 12-year low in January.
* State bailout of Monte Paschi could take 2-3 months - report