BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Barnwell Industries Inc :
* Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports year-end and fourth quarter results
* Q4 loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger