Dec 20 Uranium One Investments Inc

* Uranium One Inc - board has appointed eduard smirnov as acting chief executive officer of corporation, effective from December 30, 2016

* Uranium One Inc - Smirnov succeeds Feroz Ashraf; Ashraf will be continuing with corporation in executive advisory capacity for a period of 6-12 months

* Uranium One announces changes in senior management