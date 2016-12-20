BRIEF-Rite Aid posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 20 Uranium One Investments Inc
* Uranium One Inc - board has appointed eduard smirnov as acting chief executive officer of corporation, effective from December 30, 2016
* Uranium One Inc - Smirnov succeeds Feroz Ashraf; Ashraf will be continuing with corporation in executive advisory capacity for a period of 6-12 months
* Uranium One announces changes in senior management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Main Street Capital Corp says along with co-investor, partnered with co's management team on transaction, resulted in buy-out of co's non-management equity owners
* Aetna - On Dec 21,co and Humana entered into a letter agreement in order to extend "end date" to waive until Feb 15, 2017 its right to terminate merger agreement Source text: [http://bit.ly/2hKu5nJ] Further company coverage: