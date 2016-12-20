BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Jadestone Energy Inc :
* Jadestone Energy appoints new chief financial officer
* Jadestone Energy Inc says young will fill position to be vacated by will mathers, who is stepping down from cfo role
* Jadestone Energy Inc- Dan Young, as its chief financial officer, effective 18 january 2017
* Jadestone energy appoints new chief financial officer
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger