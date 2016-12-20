DIARY - Today in Washington - Dec 23
No set time: The Commerce Dept. issues Building Permit Revisions for November.
Dec 20 Colony Capital Inc :
* Colony Capital Inc - companies expect to complete merger in January 2017
* Largest real estate merger for 2016 has been approved today, to create Colony Northstar, Inc., a NYSE equity REIT and global alternative investment manager with $58 billion of assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA/QUITO, Dec 22 Politicians and investigators across Latin America demanded more information from Brazil-based construction giant Odebrecht on Thursday after it admitted to a decade of immense bribe payments in the region.
* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement