BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Says company remains on target to exceed its full year average production guidance of 12,500 BOE per day
* Bonterra has set its 2017 capital expenditures budget at approximately $70 million
* 2017 capital budget is anticipated to increase average annual production by approximately five percent over 2016
* 2017 forecasted funds flow is approximately $140 million
* Announces 2017 operational and financial budget and operations update for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger