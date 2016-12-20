Dec 20 Bonterra Energy Corp

* Says company remains on target to exceed its full year average production guidance of 12,500 BOE per day

* Bonterra has set its 2017 capital expenditures budget at approximately $70 million

* 2017 capital budget is anticipated to increase average annual production by approximately five percent over 2016

* 2017 forecasted funds flow is approximately $140 million

* Announces 2017 operational and financial budget and operations update for 2016