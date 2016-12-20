BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
Dec 20 Corning Inc -
* Terms of agreement were not released
* Corning acquires Stran Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX
* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017