Dec 20 Ennis Inc -

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Ennis Inc reports results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016, declares quarterly dividend and announces additional $20 million apportionment to its stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 sales fell 9 percent to $88.7 million