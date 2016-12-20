Saudi may achieve budget surplus by 2020 -finance minister
DUBAI, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia expects to have at least balanced its budget by 2020 and may even post a surplus, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a news conference on Thursday.
Dec 20 Ennis Inc -
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Ennis Inc reports results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016, declares quarterly dividend and announces additional $20 million apportionment to its stock repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 sales fell 9 percent to $88.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will narrowly reach a new record this year, topping last year's by a mere 5,000 vehicles, despite a 2.2 percent decline this month from a year earlier, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 22 A consortium led by three Chinese exchanges has offered 28 rupees ($0.27) per share to buy a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, according to a statement and the bourse's top official.