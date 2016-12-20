BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 20 Cup Capital Corp -
* Deemed value ascribed to Cup shall be $0.64 per share, deemed value ascribed to GBLT shall be C$60 million plus 120 pct of gross proceeds of GBLT financing
* Cup Capital Corp announces execution of definitive agreement for proposed qualifying transaction with GBT GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.