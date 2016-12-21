BRIEF-Madalena Energy sells Point Loma debenture
* Sold its C$3 million convertible debenture of Point Loma Resources Ltd for cash proceeds of C$700,000
Dec 20 Rugby Mining Ltd :
* Appointed Alejandro Adams as chief financial officer
* Appointed Jonathan Hermanson as vice president of corporate development
* Alejandro Adams appointed as company's CFO replacing Jonathan Hermanson in this position
* Rugby appoints CFO and VP corporate development
* Q4 production expected to meet or exceed guidance of 12,800 BOPD in Arab Republic of Egypt
* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail