Dec 20 Photon Control Inc

* Court ordered Photon Research And Development, anyone acting on its behalf prohibited from initiating contact with customers without co's authorization

* Court ordered original injunctive order be modified to require Photon Research And Development to provide full access to all its developed IP to co, customers

* Court ordered co must provide photon research and development with right of first refusal for any research and development work for customers subject to certain terms

* Photon control provides litigation update

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: