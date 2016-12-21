BRIEF-Madalena Energy sells Point Loma debenture
* Sold its C$3 million convertible debenture of Point Loma Resources Ltd for cash proceeds of C$700,000
Dec 20 Photon Control Inc
* Court ordered Photon Research And Development, anyone acting on its behalf prohibited from initiating contact with customers without co's authorization
* Court ordered original injunctive order be modified to require Photon Research And Development to provide full access to all its developed IP to co, customers
* Court ordered co must provide photon research and development with right of first refusal for any research and development work for customers subject to certain terms
* Photon control provides litigation update


* Q4 production expected to meet or exceed guidance of 12,800 BOPD in Arab Republic of Egypt
* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail