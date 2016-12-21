BRIEF-Madalena Energy sells Point Loma debenture
* Sold its C$3 million convertible debenture of Point Loma Resources Ltd for cash proceeds of C$700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Transglobe Energy Corp :
* Q4 production expected to meet or exceed guidance of 12,800 BOPD in Arab Republic of Egypt
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces closing of Canadian asset acquisition and mid-quarter Egypt update for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Court ordered Photon Research And Development, anyone acting on its behalf prohibited from initiating contact with customers without co's authorization