BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
Dec 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker - remaining part of mechanical security businesses, Sargent and Greenleaf (LTM revenues of about $50 million), was not included in sale
* Stanley Black & Decker - also announced that it intends to retain for long-term its commercial electronic security and automatic doors businesses
* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina's economy shrank in the third quarter, remaining in recession as inflation ate into consumer purchasing power and weak activity in top trading partner Brazil hurt manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31