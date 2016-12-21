Dec 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker - remaining part of mechanical
security businesses, Sargent and Greenleaf (LTM revenues of
about $50 million), was not included in sale
* Stanley Black & Decker - also announced that it intends to
retain for long-term its commercial electronic security and
automatic doors businesses
* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority
of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725
million in cash
