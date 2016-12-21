BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Exelixis Inc
* Press release - Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of cabozantinib to include canada
* Exelixis - Amendment enhances productive year with Cabometyx regulatory approvals and commercial launches in United States and European Union
* Says Exelixis to receive $10 million upfront payment, with subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of Cabozantinib to include Canada
* Says Ipsen is currently initiating launch of Cabometyx in EU
* Says regulatory filing in canada is expected in 2017, with regulatory approval anticipated in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.