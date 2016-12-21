BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 21 Jaguar Mining Inc
* 2017 gold production of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces, up approximately 10% compared to 2016 guidance
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Sees 2017 growth exploration investment (core operating assets) of $7.5 million - $8.0 million
* Jaguar announces gold production increase in 2017 and provides update on growth exploration pipeline initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.